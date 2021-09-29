Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,801. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.28 and its 200 day moving average is $282.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.03 and a 12-month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

