Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stake Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,476 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 61.3% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 79,786 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $515.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.32.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF).

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.