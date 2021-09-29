Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities downgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.21.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Equities analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0473 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

