Warp Finance Price Down 32.3% Over Last Week (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for $170.54 or 0.00402184 BTC on major exchanges. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $797,084.84 and approximately $468,022.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007692 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00012881 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

