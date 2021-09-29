W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will post sales of $3.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.35 billion and the lowest is $3.31 billion. W.W. Grainger posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $12.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $12.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover W.W. Grainger.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.92.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $5.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $402.73. The stock had a trading volume of 230,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,142. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $345.00 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W.W. Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.