W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will post sales of $3.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.35 billion and the lowest is $3.31 billion. W.W. Grainger posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $12.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $12.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover W.W. Grainger.
W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of GWW stock traded down $5.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $402.73. The stock had a trading volume of 230,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,142. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $345.00 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.50.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About W.W. Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
