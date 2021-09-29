VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “VSE Corporation is a diversified Federal Services company of choice for solving issues of global significance with integrity, agility, and value. The company serves as a centralized management and consolidating entity for the Company’s business operations. VSE is dedicated to making its clients successful by delivering talented people and innovative solutions for consulting and program management, logistics, equipment and vehicle/vessel refurbishment, engineering, information technology, energy consulting, and construction program management. VSE has three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Energetics Incorporated, Integrated Concepts and Research Corporation (ICRC), and G&B Solutions, Inc. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of VSE stock traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $48.97. The company had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. VSE has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $53.44.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.46 million. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that VSE will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in VSE by 101,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of VSE by 94.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

