Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund stock opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $8.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
