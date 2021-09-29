Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund stock opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $8.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund were worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

