Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 150 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.46% from the company’s previous close.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 172.92 ($2.26).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 114.98 ($1.50) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 118.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 126.19. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a market cap of £31.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Dame Clara Furse purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £87,000 ($113,666.06).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

