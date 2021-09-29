Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 150 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.46% from the company’s previous close.
VOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 172.92 ($2.26).
Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 114.98 ($1.50) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 118.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 126.19. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a market cap of £31.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
