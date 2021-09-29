VNT Chain (VNT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.39 Million

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, VNT Chain has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. One VNT Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $323,621.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

