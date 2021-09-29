Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Societe Generale

Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

VIVHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivendi from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Vivendi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Vivendi has a one year low of $27.69 and a one year high of $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.