VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Shares Gap Up to $2.74

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.82. VistaGen Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 4,828 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VTGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $530.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.92.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 1,561.84%. Analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

