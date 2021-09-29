Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,491 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 28.5% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 541,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $126,734,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,825,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $426,948,000 after acquiring an additional 29,377 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 19.1% in the second quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 25,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 594,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $140,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,813 shares of company stock worth $18,226,623 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, reaching $227.94. 177,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,196,503. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.98 and its 200-day moving average is $229.94. The company has a market cap of $444.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

