Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Shares Gap Up to $15.70

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.70, but opened at $16.38. Vine Energy shares last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 1,143 shares.

VEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vine Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vine Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $97.66 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vine Energy Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vine Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,649,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vine Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,374,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Vine Energy during the first quarter worth about $20,610,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vine Energy during the first quarter worth about $6,212,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vine Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,101,000.

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

