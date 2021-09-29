ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.32.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

