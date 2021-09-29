Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,008,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365,690 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.53% of Vertiv worth $628,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vertiv by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Vertiv by 453.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 81.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

