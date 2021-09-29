Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Veritiv by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after buying an additional 44,415 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 11.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 19.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the second quarter worth $2,051,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

VRTV stock opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.49 and its 200 day moving average is $61.86. Veritiv Co. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $98.16.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

