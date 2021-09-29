Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Ventas has decreased its dividend by 31.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ventas has a dividend payout ratio of 1,200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. Ventas has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.39.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,393 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

