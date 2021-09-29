Veles (VLS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $148.00

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Veles has a total market cap of $48,243.99 and approximately $148.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veles has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Veles coin can currently be bought for $0.0374 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,402.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.95 or 0.06909844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.41 or 0.00347641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $490.68 or 0.01157207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00109877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $259.53 or 0.00612061 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.48 or 0.00564778 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.98 or 0.00301815 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,877 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,371 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.