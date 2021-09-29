Velas One Day Volume Reaches $6.23 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $277.93 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000203 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001254 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000384 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001211 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

