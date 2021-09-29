Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 20.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,761,000 after buying an additional 2,141,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521,766 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,286 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $136.97. The stock had a trading volume of 20,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,529. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.69.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

