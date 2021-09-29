Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $61.30

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.30 and last traded at $61.30, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

