Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $292.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.28 and a one year high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

