Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Holdings Raised by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $12,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK opened at $66.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average is $67.58. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.17 and a 12-month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

