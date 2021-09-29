Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 27,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.78. The stock had a trading volume of 448,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,406,901. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.61. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

