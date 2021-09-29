Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VLEEY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valeo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Valeo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $14.16 on Friday. Valeo has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.