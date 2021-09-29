Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.84

Shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $65.84 and traded as low as $63.37. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $63.56, with a volume of 19,253,703 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 95.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

