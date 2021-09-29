USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover USA Truck.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. USA Truck had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $170.03 million for the quarter.

USAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in USA Truck in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in USA Truck during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in USA Truck by 131.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:USAK traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $15.45. 62,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,153. USA Truck has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $137.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.14.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

