Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Upstart’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.55.

UPST traded up $10.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.73. The company had a trading volume of 214,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,854. Upstart has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $346.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.09.

In other news, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total value of $122,723,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total transaction of $52,235.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,076,466 shares of company stock valued at $438,511,625. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 49.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 4.8% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Upstart in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

