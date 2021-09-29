Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

Analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to post $2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94. Universal Health Services reported earnings of $2.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year earnings of $12.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.76 to $12.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.96 to $13.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Universal Health Services.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Cowen started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,725. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $99.96 and a one year high of $165.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 24,136 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 157.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.