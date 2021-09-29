Universal Health Services, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Universal Health Services in a research report issued on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo expects that the health services provider will earn $3.11 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UHS. Barclays downgraded Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.71.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $143.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.79 and a 200 day moving average of $150.01. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

