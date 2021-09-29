United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.78.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.28. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $47.49.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 49,319 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 268,989 shares in the last quarter.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

