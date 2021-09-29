United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Announces Earnings Results

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

UNFI stock opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.52.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

