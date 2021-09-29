uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

QURE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.04.

Shares of QURE opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The business had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $81,826.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $91,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,993. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 291.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,394,000 after acquiring an additional 98,261 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in uniQure by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after acquiring an additional 45,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 25,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

