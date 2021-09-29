UniCrypt (UNCX) Price Reaches $380.20 on Major Exchanges

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One UniCrypt coin can currently be purchased for about $380.20 or 0.00896636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniCrypt has a market capitalization of $10.69 million and approximately $32.99 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.99 or 0.00367873 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001466 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001195 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00015161 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002171 BTC.

UniCrypt Coin Profile

UniCrypt (UNCX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 28,106 coins. UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network . The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

