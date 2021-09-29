Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.59

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.59 and last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 4234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UMPQ. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 54,988 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

