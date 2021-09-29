ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Insider Acquires £6,660.74 in Stock

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 9,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £6,660.74 ($8,702.30).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 19,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £14,250 ($18,617.72).

On Monday, September 20th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 15,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($195.98).

On Thursday, September 16th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 12,500 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £9,500 ($12,411.81).

On Tuesday, September 14th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 15,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £11,550 ($15,090.15).

On Monday, September 6th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 18,866 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £14,715.48 ($19,225.87).

On Thursday, September 2nd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 9,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £7,110 ($9,289.26).

On Wednesday, August 18th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 3,004 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £2,222.96 ($2,904.31).

On Monday, August 16th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 9,122 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £6,750.28 ($8,819.28).

On Thursday, August 12th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 6,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £4,440 ($5,800.89).

On Tuesday, August 10th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 6,158 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £4,556.92 ($5,953.65).

Shares of LON:ULS traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 75 ($0.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,625. The company has a market capitalization of £48.65 million and a PE ratio of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.37. ULS Technology plc has a 1 year low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 104 ($1.36). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 76.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 82.51.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

