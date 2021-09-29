U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Up to $7.55

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.55, but opened at $7.92. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 4,034 shares.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $604.76 million, a PE ratio of -115.57 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $317.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.40 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $293,064.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $198,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 86.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

