Twin Tree Management LP Sells 80,314 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,314 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 47.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 254,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth about $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

NYSE:TAP opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

