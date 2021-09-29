Twin Tree Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Twin Tree Management LP cut its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 49.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,145 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 5.1% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 3.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 86.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 3.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $100,853.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 86,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,469,848.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $688,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,882 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $118.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.51 and a beta of 1.19. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.71 and a twelve month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.