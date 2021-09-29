Twin Tree Management LP Invests $1.67 Million in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 59.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 55.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.57.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $8,463,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at $34,203,476.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $340,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,880,395.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,508 shares of company stock worth $13,360,359 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $209.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.70 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.09 and a 12-month high of $237.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

