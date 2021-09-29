Twin Tree Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 8,039.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 2.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Gartner by 22.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 4.1% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Gartner by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $303.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $327.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.50.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

