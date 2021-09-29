TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.81

Shares of TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.81 and traded as high as C$2.91. TVA Group shares last traded at C$2.89, with a volume of 14,100 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59. The stock has a market cap of C$124.87 million and a PE ratio of 3.55.

TVA Group Company Profile (TSE:TVA.B)

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

