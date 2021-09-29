TurtleCoin Market Cap Hits $8.49 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.49 million and approximately $163,168.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 111,741,640,375 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

