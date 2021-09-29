Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Tucows worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Tucows by 87.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tucows during the first quarter worth $359,000. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Tucows by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 603,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,743,000 after purchasing an additional 55,447 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 25.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tucows news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $324,402.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,482.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCX stock opened at $77.08 on Wednesday. Tucows Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.44 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $823.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.47.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $75.09 million for the quarter.

About Tucows

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

