Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.22). Trupanion reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $335,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total value of $157,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,800 shares of company stock worth $2,674,865 over the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Trupanion by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Trupanion by 44.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 21,548 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,692,000 after buying an additional 30,682 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,843. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -117.89 and a beta of 1.85. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $126.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.92.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

