Truist Securiti Comments on LCI Industries’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) – Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LCI Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LCII. Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.40.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $134.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.45 and a 200-day moving average of $138.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $104.03 and a 1-year high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 26.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 135.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

