Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $610.98

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 610.98 ($7.98) and traded as low as GBX 600 ($7.84). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 605 ($7.90), with a volume of 38,497 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £285.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 604.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 610.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

About Tristel (LON:TSTL)

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

