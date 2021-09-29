Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.61.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.57 million and a PE ratio of 12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Trinity Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 109.78%. The business had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.92%.

In other news, CFO David Michael Lund acquired 3,500 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 92.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 121,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 58,504 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 83.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 427,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 194,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 63.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 157,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at about $934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinity Capital (TRIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.