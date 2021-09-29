Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,082,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $110,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Trex by 2,258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trex by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $104.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $114.61.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.27.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

