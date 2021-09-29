Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of TVPKF stock remained flat at $$18.45 on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 34.17.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

